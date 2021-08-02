'We don't deserve a media trial': Shilpa Shetty releases statement

Aug 02, 2021

Shilpa Shetty posted a statement regarding husband Raj Kundra-related pornography racket case

Shilpa Shetty finally addressed the pornography racket involving husband Raj Kundra on Monday. Her direct statement talked about how the "past few days have been challenging" and how it has led to "a lot of rumors and accusations." The Hungama 2 actress clarified she has not commented on the case till now and will not in the future as it is sub-judice. Here's more.

'Please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf'

Shetty spoke of all the "trolling/questions posed" at her, and said, "I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET [on the case] and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is sub-judice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf." But the Baazigar star maintained that she has "full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary (sic)."

Here's the full statement by Shetty

Request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information: Shetty

She assured fans "[they were] taking recourse to all our available legal remedies" and went on to request privacy till then. "I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children's sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same." "We don't deserve a media trial," she concluded.

Her first update since Kundra's arrest referred to 'surviving challenges'

Before this statement, the Dhadkan actress had not directly alluded to the scandal. Her first social media activity post Kundra's arrest was an Instagram Story, where she had shared a quote. The line "I've survived challenges in the past and will survive challenges in the future," implied that it was about her current situation. She also promoted her movie Hungama 2 during that time.

Bombay HC reserved order in Kundra's petition challenging arrest today

As per the latest update, Bombay High Court has reserved order in petitions of Kundra, his aide Ryan Thorpe challenging their arrest by Mumbai Police today. Some days ago, the duo was denied bail and they were sent to judicial custody till August 10. Later, Kundra's anticipatory bail hearing was adjourned till August 7. Notably, the court also upheld Shetty's right to privacy plea.