Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, arrested in porn films case

Written by
Siddhant Pandey
Last updated on Jul 20, 2021, 02:58 am
Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, arrested in porn films case
Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said Raj Kundra appears to be the key conspirator.

The Mumbai Police has arrested Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in connection with a pornography case. The Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police had notably registered a case in this regard in February 2021. The case was registered by the crime branch of Mumbai Police in February 2021. Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said that Kundra appears to be the key conspirator.

'Arrested Raj Kundra on July 19'

The Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said in a statement, "There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps." "We've arrested Mr. Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this," the commissioner said.

"A case registered with Crime Branch about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We have arrested Raj Kundra in this case as he appears to be the key conspirator," Nagrale said. "We have sufficient evidence regarding this," he said, adding that an investigation is underway. The police also said they had "sufficient evidence" against him.

Shetty and Kundra were married in 2009

Shetty and Kundra were married in 2009 and their first child, Viaan Raj Kundra, was born in 2012. Their second child, a daughter named Samisha via surrogacy, was born last year. Kundra was a part-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Rajasthan Royals. In 2013, the Delhi Police questioned Kundra in connection with the betting and spot-fixing scandal that engulfed Indian cricket.

