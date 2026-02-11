Shilpa Shetty shares parenting advice on Safer Internet Day
On Safer Internet Day, Shilpa Shetty Kundra hopped onto Instagram to share some real talk as a parent.
She called the internet "a powerful space for learning, creativity, and exploration," but reminded everyone that it comes with both upsides and risks.
Internet can be a double-edged sword, says Shetty
Shetty pointed out that while the internet can inspire and educate, it can also expose young minds to things they're not ready for.
Instead of banning screen time, she encouraged parents to stay involved—use parental controls, keep an eye on what kids are watching, and build trust.
Her take: "Trust and supervision, particularly through the teenage years, should be seen as acts of care rather than control."
Shetty's tips for parents
Shilpa also stressed how important it is to talk openly with kids about what they see online.
Honest conversations help clear up confusion and keep curiosity from turning into trouble.
For her, raising confident, digitally smart kids takes teamwork—at home and beyond.