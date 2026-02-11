Shilpa Shetty shares parenting advice on Safer Internet Day

Internet can be a double-edged sword, says Shetty

Shetty pointed out that while the internet can inspire and educate, it can also expose young minds to things they're not ready for.

Instead of banning screen time, she encouraged parents to stay involved—use parental controls, keep an eye on what kids are watching, and build trust.

Her take: "Trust and supervision, particularly through the teenage years, should be seen as acts of care rather than control."