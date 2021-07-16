Shilpa to start shooting for her digital debut in 2022

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of 'Hungama 2' on July 23

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra says she will make her digital debut with a series and is also excited to see how the audience will receive her in the streaming space. The actor said, though it is too early to reveal details, she aims to start shooting for the project in 2022. Here are more details.

Preparations

OTT has opened up many avenues for many actors: Shilpa

"I've said yes to something that I'm going to start mid next year. It needs a lot of prep, that will be another announcement. OTT opened up many avenues for many actors, including me," she said. "It requires a lot of time so if it's that one outing, then it really has to justify you and be synonymous with your brand," the actor added.

Venture

Shilpa will be latest 90s star to venture into OTT

Shilpa will be the latest 90s star to venture into the digital space. Her contemporaries like Madhuri Dixit and Raveena Tandon are also set to make their digital debut with the Netflix series Finding Anamika and Aranyak, respectively. Sushmita Sen has already made a successful series debut with the 2020 show, Aarya.

Film

She is currently gearing up for release of 'Hungama 2'

The 46-year-old actor said apart from the OTT project, she has also signed a new film, which will go on floors by the end of the year. Shilpa is currently gearing up for the release of Hungama 2, featuring Paresh Rawal. The Priyadarshan-directed comedy is scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 23.

Comeback

Her comeback film was supposed to be 'Nikamma'

The actor, known to star in films like Life in a Metro and Dhadkan, said, though the comedy marks her first film in 14 years, her comeback film was supposed to be Baaghi director Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. The action-romantic-comedy, also starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia was pushed due to the pandemic.

Other details

Inclined toward entertaining audience: Shilpa

Shilpa said she is inclined toward entertaining the audience and unlike other stars, doesn't take herself "too seriously." "I believe actors take themselves too seriously. However, I'm here to entertain people. A film has to be received well, it's never about you. There are many big multistarrer films wherein the trailer itself I feel, 'I don't think this will work for me," she said.