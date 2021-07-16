Home / News / Entertainment News / Shilpa to start shooting for her digital debut in 2022
Entertainment

Shilpa to start shooting for her digital debut in 2022

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 16, 2021, 11:53 am
Shilpa to start shooting for her digital debut in 2022
The actor is currently gearing up for the release of 'Hungama 2' on July 23

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra says she will make her digital debut with a series and is also excited to see how the audience will receive her in the streaming space. The actor said, though it is too early to reveal details, she aims to start shooting for the project in 2022. Here are more details.

In this article
Preparations

OTT has opened up many avenues for many actors: Shilpa

"I've said yes to something that I'm going to start mid next year. It needs a lot of prep, that will be another announcement. OTT opened up many avenues for many actors, including me," she said. "It requires a lot of time so if it's that one outing, then it really has to justify you and be synonymous with your brand," the actor added.

Venture

Shilpa will be latest 90s star to venture into OTT

Shilpa will be the latest 90s star to venture into the digital space. Her contemporaries like Madhuri Dixit and Raveena Tandon are also set to make their digital debut with the Netflix series Finding Anamika and Aranyak, respectively. Sushmita Sen has already made a successful series debut with the 2020 show, Aarya.

Film

She is currently gearing up for release of 'Hungama 2'

The 46-year-old actor said apart from the OTT project, she has also signed a new film, which will go on floors by the end of the year. Shilpa is currently gearing up for the release of Hungama 2, featuring Paresh Rawal. The Priyadarshan-directed comedy is scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 23.

Comeback

Her comeback film was supposed to be 'Nikamma'

The actor, known to star in films like Life in a Metro and Dhadkan, said, though the comedy marks her first film in 14 years, her comeback film was supposed to be Baaghi director Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. The action-romantic-comedy, also starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia was pushed due to the pandemic.

Other details

Inclined toward entertaining audience: Shilpa

Shilpa said she is inclined toward entertaining the audience and unlike other stars, doesn't take herself "too seriously." "I believe actors take themselves too seriously. However, I'm here to entertain people. A film has to be received well, it's never about you. There are many big multistarrer films wherein the trailer itself I feel, 'I don't think this will work for me," she said.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Surekha Sikri, veteran actor, dies of cardiac arrest at 75

Latest News

We need more representation of South Asians: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Entertainment

Heavy rains lash parts of Mumbai; local train services hit

Mumbai

MP well collapse: Three bodies retrieved; search operation on

India

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class review: Should you buy it?

Auto

Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback buyers will get two chargers

Auto

Latest Entertainment News

'Hostel Daze' Season-2 trailer: Freshers-turned-seniors are back with extra laughter

Entertainment

'Yaadho-Edhiri' song: Soulful track from 'Navarasa' touches the right spot

Entertainment

Britney Spears can now hire new attorney; shares victory-post online

Entertainment

'Roar of RRR': Rajamouli's next will be bigger than 'Baahubali'

Entertainment

'Malik' review: Fahadh Faasil's performance makes this familiar tale unique

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty Kundra News

Shilpa Shetty reveals she refused Hollywood project years back

Entertainment

'Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0': Why did you do this?

Entertainment

'Hungama 2' to directly release on a streaming platform

Entertainment

Farah Khan explains her anti-workout rant against Bollywood stars

Entertainment

Antilia decorated like bride for Akash-Shloka's first Ganpati celebrations

Entertainment
Trending Topics