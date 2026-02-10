Shimjitha Musthafa's bail plea in abetment case put on hold
Shimjitha Musthafa's bail plea has been put on hold by a Kozhikode court in the case where she's accused of abetting U. Deepak's suicide.
The court wants more details from police about whether she needs to stay in custody, with a final decision expected by February 11.
Right now, Shimjitha is being held in Manjeri sub-jail.
Case details: Shimjitha accused Deepak of sexual misconduct
Back in January, Shimjitha posted an edited video online accusing Deepak, a salesman, of sexual misconduct during a crowded bus ride. The video went viral and led to heavy online trolling against Deepak.
Two days later, he was found dead at home—his family says the contact was accidental because of the packed bus.
Police arrested Shimjitha on January 21 after searching for her; her first bail request was denied over concerns she might tamper with evidence or influence witnesses.
Investigators are still gathering statements and evidence, and the next hearing is set for February 11.