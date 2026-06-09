Shinde urges Khan to back Khan Sir amid Patna controversy
Entertainment
Actor Shilpa Shinde posted a video asking Hina Khan to publicly support educator Khan Sir, who is caught up in controversy over alleged violence near his Patna coaching center.
Shinde said she prefers direct action over long posts and believes Khan Sir deserves backing because his work has earned respect across the nation.
Shinde backs Khan Sir amid allegations
Shinde emphasized that Hina's voice could help clear things up for Khan Sir, who says he is being targeted by rival coaching centers and denies any wrongdoing.
Wrapping up her message, Shinde stood by Khan Sir and called for everyone to support people doing good work, even if it means putting her own issues aside.