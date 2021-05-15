Shiney Ahuja turns 46: Celebrating some of his memorable roles

Shiney Ahuja had a not-so-common quality of breathing life into every character. And he shone through. But his career was short-lived, after he was found guilty of raping his housemaid in 2009, and was sentenced to jail. Although HC granted him bail later, his career never took off again. Today marks Ahuja's 46th birthday, and we celebrate some of his memorable roles.

'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi': Ahuja got a dream debut with this

Some actors are plain lucky to showcase their flavor at the get-go, while some await subsequent roles to prove their mettle. Ahuja falls in the first category. Set during the turbulent times of the 1970s, he does not falter while sharing screen space with Kay Kay Menon and Chitrangada Singh in Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. Instead, he oozes a nuanced understanding of the character.

'Life in a Metro': Ahuja holds his own ably

This 2007 slice of life cinema was literally a present to Indian cinema by Anurag Basu. It showed different aspects of relationships, and every actor in the stellar cast got their solid share of story. No one was wasted, no one got lost. But, it was Ahuja who captured the maximum attention, because it was only his story that didn't have a happy ending.

'Gangster': Ahuja dies in the end, leaving us grieving heavily

Another Basu-directorial, another modern classic, Gangster had heavyweight actors like Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut, and Ahuja. This rare, complex relationship drama leaves us wondering who is right and who is wrong. And, that's what makes this Ranaut debut vehicle exemplary. Ahuja gives a poignant, deep and layered performance. So when he dies in the end, we find our hearts aching for him too.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa': He makes an impact as the helpless husband

Last but certainly not the least, Priyadarshan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Ahuja played an NRI, who brings his wife (Vidya Balan) to his ancestral home, and things go awry. Though this psychological horror-comedy was led by Akshay Kumar, Ahuja made a strong impact as the helpless and hapless husband. You feel for him, his trauma and want to help him get his wife back. Impressive!