Home / News / Entertainment News / For 'Shiv Shastri Balboa,' Anupam Kher collaborates with Neena Gupta
Entertainment

For 'Shiv Shastri Balboa,' Anupam Kher collaborates with Neena Gupta

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jul 23, 2021, 01:53 pm
For 'Shiv Shastri Balboa,' Anupam Kher collaborates with Neena Gupta
Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta to star together in 'Shiv Shastri Balboa'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently announced his upcoming film, Shiv Shastri Balboa, and shared its first look on social media. Directed by Ajayan Venugopalan, the movie will also star the talented Neena Gupta and some "very talented international cast and crew," as mentioned in Kher's post. Further, the Special 26 actor's hashtags indicate that the flick is going to be a comedy family drama.

In this article
About

What is this 'fascinating tale' all about?

Kher shared three looks. The first one had him sitting, hands crossed, with two men behind, while the second picture had him and Gupta, and the last one had only him. In all the snaps, Kher had the same posture and wore the same attire. In the caption, he wrote, "A fascinating tale of survival of an Indian in a small town in America!!"

Instagram Post

Take a look at the full post here

Information

Our guess: Will Sylvester Stallone feature in the film?

In the post, Kher added an interesting hashtag — #RockyBalboa. It is the character's name that Sylvester Stallone played in the Rocky franchise. We wonder why Kher has mentioned that! In fact, his character's surname in the upcoming movie is also Balboa. Will the star make an appearance? Kher did say that his film to feature "very interesting and talented international cast." Let's wait.

Co-star

Gupta and Kher to work together after 'so many years'

This is going to be the 519th film of Kher. Gupta, whose movie Dial 100 is releasing next week, has also shared the first looks on her Instagram handle. Her caption read, "Very excited to be working with @anupampkher after so many years, on our new film #ShivShastriBalboa." The two have worked together in many movies like Utsav (1984) and Khal Nayak (1993).

Previously

Kher turned narrator for documentary, 'Bhuj: The Day India Shook'

Several colleagues wished luck to Kher and Gupta in the comments section. Shiv Shastri Balboa is backed by UFI Motion Pictures. Before this, the A Wednesday actor was seen in Discovery+ original documentary, Bhuj: The Day India Shook. Kher lent his voice as the narrator of the film, which traces the 2001 earthquakes in Bhuj, Gujarat. We gave the "compelling documentary" 3.5 stars.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop' took my heart away

Latest News

Samsung's cheapest 5G smartphone in India launched at Rs. 20,000

Technology

Kartik Aaryan bags Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India,' first poster unveiled

Entertainment

Sri Lanka vs India, 3rd ODI: Dhawan elects to bat

Sports

Raj Kundra, Ryan Tharp sent to custody till July 27

Entertainment

Typhoon to bring heavy rains to Taiwan, China over weekend

World

Latest Entertainment News

'Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop' took my heart away

Entertainment

Did Vin Diesel's 'tough love' make Dwayne Johnson quit 'Fast-&-Furious'?

Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty will not be served summon in pornography case

Entertainment

'I May Destroy You' star Michaela Coel marks Marvel entry

Entertainment

Charting Akshay Kumar's journey from Rs. 5K to Rs. 135cr

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

'Happy Birthday': Anupam Kher wins Best Actor award at NYCIFF

Entertainment

Anupam Kher gets trolled for 'Aayega to Modi Hi' tweet

Entertainment

'Liger': Karan Johar shares first look of Vijay Deverakonda's film

Entertainment

Anupam Kher News

'Bhuj: The Day India Shook' review: Poignant, moving and important

Entertainment

'Bhuj: The Day India Shook' teaser shakes you from inside

Entertainment

Anupam Kher celebrates 37 years of debut film 'Saaransh'

Entertainment

BAFTA Breakthrough India jury adds another member, Anupam Kher

Entertainment

Anupam Kher exits 'New Amsterdam' for his cancer-stricken wife?

Entertainment
Trending Topics