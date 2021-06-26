Shoojit Sircar and Irrfan Khan's son to work together

From the left: Shoojit Sircar, Babil and Ronnie Lahiri

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar has collaborated with late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil for a project, the makers announced on Saturday. Irrfan, who passed away last year in April, shared an equation beyond that of an actor-director with Sircar. The duo worked together on the 2015 comedy-drama Piku, also featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

Announcement

Producer Lahiri announced the collaboration on Instagram

Ronnie Lahiri, Sircar's producing partner, shared the news of their collaboration with Babil in an Instagram post. "Honored to take forward your legacy Irrfan sir. Worked with a legend like you, And now Babil. If this is not a providence, then what is?" Lahiri wrote alongside the photographs from the sets with the young actor.

Instagram Post

Here is the Instagram post

Debut film

Babil's debut film 'Qala' to release on Netflix

Details about the project, backed by Ronnie and Sheel Kumar's Rising Sun Films Production, are still under wraps. Babil, who is set to make his acting debut with Netflix film Qala co-starring Tripti Dimri, shared the same post on his Instagram handle. Qala will be produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh's production house Clean Slate Films.

Further details

I am skeptical about the term 'getting launched': Babil

Babil's acting debut film, Qala, will be directed by Bulbbul fame director Anvita Dutt. The actor has studied films and acting in London. About his official entry into the entertainment industry, Babil had said he was skeptical about the phrase "getting launched" because the audience should launch off their seats while watching the film and not any individual actor.