Shoot begins for 'Project K', Prabhas welcomes Amitabh Bachchan

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Jul 24, 2021
Keeping up with the schedule, Nag Ashwin and his team have started shooting for his next project, tentatively titled Project K, today. The muhurat shot for the film starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone was given by Amitabh Bachchan on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima. Reportedly, the first shooting schedule of the apocalyptic film will be shot at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Here's more.

Check out what Prabhas posted on social media

Prabhas called Big B the 'Guru of Indian cinema'

The Baahubali star took to social media Saturday to inform fans that he was the one operating the clapboard for Big B's muhurat shot. Sharing a picture, he wrote, "On this #GuruPurnima, it is an honor for me to Clap for the Guru of Indian cinema!... it now begins!!" The picture revealed a person's blurred image sitting with their hands drawn together (likely Bachchan).

Bachchan called Prabhas 'icon that created cinematic magical waves'

Later, Bachchan shared the same picture posted by Prabhas and heaped praises on the Saaho star. He wrote, "What an honor to be behind the clap being given by the icon that created cinematic magical waves throughout the Country and the World with Bahubali." We sure do love some mutual love and appreciation. Meanwhile, Padukone was also visibly "thrilled" about the project's commencement.

The pan-world movie to see release in six languages

Tracing back, Prabhas had called it his dream come true when the veteran Bollywood actor joined the project. The ambitious venture will be set in a futuristic timeline and is being marketed as a pan-world offering. Earlier in March, it was reported that the movie will be released in not just the five Indian languages—Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada—but also in English.

'Biggest film of Indian cinema' will heavily depend on VFX

Being touted as the "biggest film of Indian cinema," Project K will focus on the struggle for survival in an apocalyptic world and heavily depend on VFX. Speaking about the upcoming film, director Ashwin had once told a portal, "Every property for this movie has to be created from zero, and Prabhas and I are trying to give our best to the project."

