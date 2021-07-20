Home / News / Entertainment News / Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh team up for 'Kakuda'; shooting begins
Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh team up for 'Kakuda'; shooting begins

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jul 20, 2021, 09:45 pm
Remember the time when Bollywood delivered back-to-back adult comedies? The current season is of horror-comedies and the new entrant is Ronnie Screwvala's Kakuda. The flick will star Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles. Marathi filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar returns to Hindi cinema after The Sholay Girl (2019). Kakuda's shooting has begun today, as announced by the cast on social media.

Saleem, Sinha have called the film a 'spooktacular-laughter riot'

The actors have announced their film on Instagram with a photo, which features the trio and director in one frame. Sinha is seen holding a clapperboard of Kakuda with "Muhurat" written on it. The caption read, "Triple trouble on the way! Get ready for a spooktacular - laughter riot with RSVP's homegrown production, #Kakuda! Shoot begins today." Several celebrities wished luck in their comments.

Same post has been shared by Sinha too

Deshmukh: 'I personally love the horror comedy genre'

Talking about this venture, Deshmukh said, "I can't wait to jump right in and work on the film with Sonakshi and Saqib. I personally love the horror-comedy genre and Kakuda is a great opportunity for me to explore the part of a ghostbuster." Sarpotdar and Deshmukh have earlier collaborated for Mauli, a Marathi film that released in 2018. Saiyami Kher was his co-actor.

'Kakuda' is going to be a fun ride,' Saleem claims

On her part, the Dabangg actress told India Today, "Considering the current situation, a fun comedy film is truly the need of the hour," while Saleem claimed that Kakuda will be "a fun ride." Apparently, the 34-year-old will play a ghost-hunter in the film and Saleem will be seen romancing her, Filmfare reported. The movie is expected to be filmed in Rajasthan.

Upcoming horror-comedy movies are 'Bhoot Police' and 'Phone Bhoot'

Backed by RSVP and written by Chirag Garg and Avinash Dwivedi, Kakuda will be a direct-to-OTT release. It's about a strange curse cast upon a village, where the ghost makes characters question traditions, superstitions and love. This is not the only horror-comedy that Bollywood has to offer. Saif Ali Khan-starrer Bhoot Police and Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot also belong to the same genre.

Twitteratis demand boycotting 'The Conversion' for apparently promoting love jihad

