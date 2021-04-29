Siddhanth Kapoor donates plasma, younger sister Shraddha lauds move

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on Apr 29, 2021, 02:42 pm

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, many are trying to help in their own way.

Ek Villain actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth did his bit by donating plasma to help suffering patients.

The actress lauded him on social media by posting a picture of him with the caption, "My bro @siddhanthkapoor just donated plasma. Urge all those who are eligible to do the same please."

It's not painful at all, assures Siddhanth in his post

Siddhanth also shared the same picture, which showed the Haseena Parkar actor smiling while donating plasma at a medical facility, showing a victory sign.

He captioned it as, "Donated Plasma today! Please come ahead and donate it if you're eligible to! Come forward and help as much...it's not painful at all!"

The 36-year-old will next appear in Chehre, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hasmi.

Here is how Shraddha rooted for her brother

Many celebrities have come forward and donated plasma

Notably, many celebrities have come forward to donate plasma and also talked about it to raise awareness.

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who recovered from COVID-19 last year, donated plasma and asked fans to do the same.

Actors Gurmeet Chaudhary, Zoa Morani and Hollywood star Tom Hanks were among the few others who donated after recovering from COVID-19.

Singer Kanika Kapoor is also a plasma donor.

Even athletes like Sachin Tendulkar emphasized on plasma donation

Not just known faces from the entertainment industry, even athletes like Sachin Tendulkar are harping on the need of plasma donation.

On the occasion of his birthday (April 24), he posted a video saying, "Last year, I had inaugurated a plasma donation center...if plasma is given at the right time, patients can recover faster."

He added he would donate too when his time comes.

How is plasma donation helpful and who are eligible?

Some studies show that injecting the plasma of a person, who has recovered from COVID-19, to someone who is currently suffering, helps in faster healing.

According to experts, it's advisable to donate two-three weeks after you have completely recovered from the disease.

"Through plasma, we try to slow down the virus progression," said Dr. Vikas Maurya, Director-Head of Department, Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.