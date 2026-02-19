Siddhant-Mrunal's 'Do Deewane Seher Mein' releases in theaters tomorrow Entertainment Feb 19, 2026

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur team up for the first time in Do Deewane Seher Mein, releasing February 20.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film follows two socially awkward millennials—Roshni, who feels insecure about her looks, and Shashank, who has a speech impediment—as they navigate love while struggling with self-acceptance.