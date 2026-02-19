Siddhant-Mrunal's 'Do Deewane Seher Mein' releases in theaters tomorrow
Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur team up for the first time in Do Deewane Seher Mein, releasing February 20.
Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film follows two socially awkward millennials—Roshni, who feels insecure about her looks, and Shashank, who has a speech impediment—as they navigate love while struggling with self-acceptance.
More about the film
Set against Mumbai's hustle, the movie explores how patience and honesty matter more than perfection in relationships.
Supporting cast, runtime, OTT details
The cast also includes Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, and Sandeepa Dhar.
Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others, it runs for 2 hours 30 minutes.
After theaters, you can catch it on Netflix.