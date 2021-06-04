SSR case: Siddharth Pithani's judicial custody extended by 14 days

Siddharth Pithani sent to 14-day judicial custody

Siddharth Pithani, who was arrested last week by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), will stay in their judicial custody for 14 more days, reported ANI. NCB had nabbed Pithani, a former roommate of Sushant Singh Rajput, from Hyderabad, in connection to the drug angle being probed in this case. During interrogation, he's believed to have dropped the names of Samuel Miranda, Rajput's former manager.

Details

NCB also had arrested one drug dealer, having Dawood connections

Soon after Pithani's arrest, the federal agency had arrested one Haris Khan, a top drug peddler. Khan apparently has connections with Parvez Khan alias Chinku Pathan, a gangster and drug dealer. Sources said Parvez is an associate of fugitive underworld don, Dawood Ibrahim, who runs operations from a place around the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Apart from that, several Rajput's staffers were also summoned by NCB.

Information

NCB summoned actor's bodyguard, househelps for questioning

The agency recently asked the late actor's bodyguard to appear before them, second time in a span of a couple of days. His househelps, Neeraj and Keshav Bachner, were also brought in for questioning last week. Earlier, NCB arrested two other peddlers and also identified one Sahil Shah as the prime suspect in April. They said the drug lord is currently based in Dubai.

Operation

Pithani had deleted his Instagram account right after Rajput's death

Pithani remained a key player for the NCB since the start. Right after Rajput's death, he had "disappeared" from Mumbai, and deleted his social media handles. He was reportedly summoned thrice, but didn't turn up a single time. The hunt for him finally ended on May 26, when he got nabbed. An Instagram post about his engagement and a 'pizza party' gave him away.

Context

Arrest comes two months after NCB's 12,000-page-long chargesheet

Pithani's arrest comes two months after NCB filed a 12,000-page-long chargesheet, naming actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and 31 others, including Miranda, and domestic help Dipesh Sawant. It also contained statements of 200 witnesses and reportedly explained how narcotic substances were being procured and distributed across Mumbai. Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan were also summoned for questioning.