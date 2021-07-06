Sidharth Malhotra to turn action hero again for Dharma Productions

Jul 06, 2021

Dharma Productions have roped in Sidharth Malhotra for a romantic-action film

Sidharth Malhotra is a busy man! He has signed a lot of projects in the past few months. According to recent reports, the actor has been roped in for an action film, yet again, by Karan Johar's production house. Before this actioner hits our screens, Malhotra will be seen in Johar-backed war saga Shershaah, which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

New movie will be 'similar to 'Ek Villain''

A source broke the news to Bollywood Hungama informing about this collaboration, which is "a romantic film with a lot of action." "The story has all the elements similar to Ek Villain, which is also his highest-grossing solo film till date," they said. The filmmaker had Malhotra in mind while planning this project, which might be helmed by a new director, the source concluded.

Makers of this film are eyeing a 2022 release

According to the publication, this new Dharma film will go on floors after he completes his other two movies, Thank God and Mission Majnu. The makers are planning to release the romantic action flick next year. To recall, Malhotra began his acting career with Johar's 2012 film, Student of the Year, which also starred Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, both newcomers then.

Director-actor duo has done several movies together till now

Till now, the duo has done several films together, including Hasee Toh Phasee, Brothers, Kapoor & Sons, and Baar Baar Dekho. Did you know the actor is also called as KJo's blue-eyed boy and Malhotra doesn't mind it at all. After all, they are pretty close to one another. In fact, he also shared about his break-up with Alia Bhatt on Johar's chat show.

Malhotra recently resume the shoot of 'Thank God'

For now, Malhotra is back on the sets of Thank God and he was "elated to shoot again." On his first day, he told Pinkvilla, "It has been a long wait and I have been looking forward to getting back to the hustle-bustle of film shoots." It co-stars Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles, and has Malhotra playing a cop.