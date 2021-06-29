Lockdown eases: Sidharth Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan get back to work

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jun 29, 2021, 04:56 pm

Sidharth Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan went on their respective sets on Monday

COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown resulted in many projects of the entertainment industry getting halted. But now, since Maharashtra government is allowing shooting, many actors are returning to the sets. Sidharth Malhotra and Sara Ali Khan join that list and are back on their respective projects. Malhotra resumes shoot of Thank God, while Khan is back in front of camera for an advertisement.

Quote

'It has been a long wait,' says Malhotra

According to Pinkvilla, Malhotra was spotted on the sets of his upcoming film that's being directed by Indra Kumar. Talking about it, he said, "It has been a long wait and I have been looking forward to getting back to the hustle-bustle of film shoots." "Elated to shoot again and see the happy & creative flow of energy that was truly missed," Malhotra concluded.

Cast

Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh collaborating for a third time

The film's muhurat was held in January, but then COVID-19 delayed the filming. Earlier, Malhotra had shared his first look from the movie, where he plays a cop. Thank God also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. It will be Malhotra and Singh's third collaboration after Aiyaary and Marjaavaan. She has also appeared alongside Devgn in De De Pyaar De.

Instagram Post

Malhotra's cop avatar from the sets of 'Thank God'

Shoot

Meanwhile, Khan's next project is with Punit Malhotra

Coming back to Khan, the Kedarnath actress recently shared pictures with director Punit Malhotra and cinematographer Ravi K Chandran on her Instagram story. She added filters and stickers on those photos that read, "Shoot Day", "Behind The Scenes", "Happy Monday" and "Lights Camera Action." Donning a pretty pink dress, she gave a glimpse of her Dharma 2.0-backed upcoming project, which looked like an endorsement.

Movies

Khan to appear in 'Atrangi Re' alongside Akshay Kumar, Dhanush

Khan was last seen in Coolie No. 1 on Amazon Prime, opposite Varun Dhawan. She will appear next in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. This movie will mark her debut with the director and the actors. Another of her promising project is The Immortal Ashwatthama, a sci-fi superhero movie, co-starring Vicky Kaushal. Its filming will reportedly begin in September.