Playing Sita in 'Adipurush' comes with lot of responsibility: Kriti

'Adipurush' is Kriti's most VFX-heavy film till date and she said filming it with blue screen, chroma has been a different experience

Actor Kriti Sanon, who is set to star in the multi-lingual period saga Adipurush, says playing goddess Sita's character comes with a lot of responsibility, something the team of the film is aware of. Directed by Om Raut, the film is an on-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana and features Prabhas as Lord Ram and Saif Ali Khan in the role of Lankesh.

Trolling

Artists have faced online trolling for allegedly hurting religious sentiments

Lately, several artists have faced online trolling and calls for boycott for their projects on social media with users alleging makers of hurting their religious sentiments be it the title change of Akshay Kumar's film from Laxmi Bomb to Laxmii or the controversy around a scene in web series Tandav. Adipurush star Saif had apologized for his comments on the film in an interview.

Story

Team understands importance of depicting story with sensitivity: Kriti

Kriti, says the team of Adipurush understands the importance of depicting the story with sensitivity. "We have to obviously stay within certain boundaries and realize weightage and the responsibility that come with the character that you're playing," the 30-year-old actor said. "Thankfully, I'm in the hands of a brilliant director, who has done the research on the subject and on all characters," Kriti said.

Character

Raut is an extremely aware filmmaker, says Kriti

The actor said Raut, who directed the 2020 period blockbuster Tanhaji, is an "extremely aware" filmmaker. "I know he has written the film and the character so beautifully. He guides everyone so well, that I don't see anything going wrong. When you do something with all purity and honesty, it shows on screen. I hope people feel it has been done well," she said.

Collaboration

Kriti is collaborating with Raut, Prabhas, Saif for first time

'Adipurush, produced by T-Series, went on floors earlier this year. Kriti said it was a delight to work with Raut, Prabhas, and Saif- all her first-time collaborators. "Everyone is amazing and correct for the part. I shot with Prabhas at the beginning of my schedule. My next schedule was with Saif. Both are different personalities but extremely entertaining in their own way," she said.

Information

Kriti's next is comedy drama 'Mimi'

Adipurush is also Kriti's most VFX-heavy film to date and the actor said filming it with a blue screen, chroma has been a "different experience." The actor will be next seen in comedy-drama Mimi, scheduled to release on Jio Cinema and Netflix on July 30.