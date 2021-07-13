Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Sky High': Asim Riaz's rap piece won't impress general public
'Sky High': Asim Riaz's rap piece won't impress general public

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Jul 13, 2021, 07:30 pm

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz treated his fans with a brand new rap song and video on his birthday today. Calling out haters and internet trolls, Sky High saw him beating his own drum. The video featured his Bigg Boss co-contestant and girlfriend Himanshi Khurana and brother Umar. Riaz has both written and performed the song, while Charan gave the music. Here's our review.

John Cena, ripped body, haters get mention in lyrics

Like many rap artists, Riaz begins by introducing his name with swag. What follows are lyrics that mention John Cena's shout out, his ripped body, and staying relevant on his own merit. The model refuses to name his haters, as he does not want them to gain fame by being associated to him. Beats are catchy, but cannot salvage the sub-par lyrics.

He apparently owns all material featured in video

There is no story in the music video, just Riaz flexing in front of luxury cars and a helicopter. Oh, there are also mandatory naked torso shots. To go along with the line, "I own this shit," Riaz seems to have worn and flaunted everything he actually owns. "Punjab Ki Rani" Khurana and Umar appear for mere seconds, but the solidarity sentiment is nice.

Here's the official announcement from Riaz

Would surely please Riaz fans, not so otherwise; gets 2.5/5

Sky High is a birthday gift for Riaz by Riaz and of course, of Riaz. But I'm sure his 116K YouTube subscribers would love the track and the burn given to his haters. As for the general public, I personally would not have finished the entire track, if not for professional commitments. Verdict: Song gets 2.5/5 stars, while the video gets 1.5/5.

Riaz became an official rapper with 'Back to Start'

The 28-year-old has often spoken about his love for rapping and was seen spitting raps inside the Bigg Boss house too. In May this year, he finally realized his dream by dropping his debut rap song Back to Start. He had essayed his journey in the song. Coming to his birthday celebrations, Khurana shared several pictures from the party on her Instagram Story.

