Sanjay Leela Bhansali's silver-jubilee in showbiz: Rating his best six

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Aug 09, 2021, 08:11 pm
Sanjay Leela Bhansali completes 25 years in Hindi film industry today

Ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has completed 25 years in Bollywood. Although he has only directed nine movies, they were all mind-blowing, in terms of cast, grand sets and locations, and even storyline. Most of his flicks have won prestigious awards and global recognition. On this day, let's take a look at his six best films and what rating they deserved, out of five.

#1

'Bajirao Mastani' was one of Bhansali's best (4 stars)

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra led Bajirao Mastani. Although it was equally focused on the stories of all the titular characters, PeeCee's performance as Kashibai was the best in the film. I still get goosebumps thinking about her dialogues and expressions. All the battle and dance sequences were commendable too. Overall, it was one of the best films Bhansali gave to Bollywood.

#2

'Padmaavat' doesn't suit the modern world (3.5 stars)

Despite facing many controversies, Bhansali's last directorial, Padmaavat managed to get released. While Shahid Kapoor and Padukone were decent, Singh deserves all the pats. And the cinematography was beautiful. This period-drama had many flaws, especially the glorious way it showcased Sati Pratha. This made the movie look regressive, but it was based in an era where the ritual was relevant.

#3

'Black' was a masterpiece, but slow-paced (3.5 stars)

SLB showed his talent in the 2005 flick, Black, starring Amitabh Bachchan as a teacher and Rani Mukerji as his visually impaired student. The movie had all the elements to deserve three National Awards. Both the actors' performances were terrific and this film was truly a masterpiece, with a great storyline. However, the pace was the drawback, and so it gets 3.5/5 stars.

#4

'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' (3 stars)

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, a 1999 release, features Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan, and Ajay Devgn. Its storyline is good that focuses on a man finding out that his wife is in love with someone else and helps them reunite. This bold concept had garnered immense appreciation and even today it impresses viewers. Only drawback? Bachchan and Khan's overacting. Devgn was praiseworthy, as usual.

#5

Bhansali's 'Devdas' has many toxic characters (2 stars)

Devdas was a blockbuster and immensely popular. Everyone loved the movie, but now, when I think of it, the characters are a bit toxic. For example — Devdas's feelings for Paro become an obsession and Chandramukhi is the one who suffers the worst heartbreak. Madhuri Dixit-Nene delivered a powerful performance, while Shah Rukh Khan and Bachchan, who looked ethereal, went overboard in several scenes.

#6

'Ram Leela' couldn't create magic onscreen (1.5 stars)

Every great filmmaker has ups and downs. And Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela was a downer. Inspired by the storylines of Romeo-Juliet and Heer-Ranjha, the movie failed to click, especially the ending, which is quite disappointing. But still, it deserves, 1.5 stars for the beautiful sets, vibrant visuals and Supriya Pathak. The veteran actress overshadowed every single actor in the film.

