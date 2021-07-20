'Snake Eyes' trailer: Storm-Shadow offers 'home' to budding G.I. Joe

Makers have dropped the final trailer of Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins and it is packed with action. Directed by Robert Schwentke, the film takes you way back to show how the fighter turned into Snake Eyes. This trailer is focused on Storm Shadow, played by Peaky Blinders actor Andrew Koji, offering a "home" to a budding ninja (Crazy Rich Asians fame Henry Golding).

About

Trailer shows why Storm Shadow brings Golding to his house

In the video, Koji asks Golding why he saved his life, to which the latter replies, "I am not a murderer." Koji brings Golding to his home, an ancient Japanese-clan Arashikage, where ninjas are maintaining peace in the world for 600 years. Now, they need a warrior like Golding who is then trained, and given a purpose and a home to become Snake Eyes.

Observation

It had more of Storm Shadow than Snake Eyes

The previous trailers were focused on Snake Eyes, however, the final video introduced Storm Shadow and his brilliant action sequences. He is the one who played a major role in turning Golding into the masked silent ninja that we all have seen earlier in the G.I. Joe franchise. Koji played the character marvelously in the trailer, as his body language and expression displayed authority.

Cast

Movie also stars 'Money Heist' actor Úrsula Corberó

Apart from Koji as Storm Shadow and Golding as Snake Eyes, the Paramount Pictures' G.I. Joe movie also stars Iko Uwais as Hard Master, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, and Takehiro Hira as Kenta. The action-packed film will also see Money Heist actor Úrsula Corberó, who will play The Baroness. She has made a small appearance in all the trailers.

Release Date

It is 'coming soon' for the Indian fans

Distributed by Viacom 18 Studios in India, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is one of the much-anticipated films. Unfortunately, it'll not release here now, as the trailer says "coming soon." But, the superhero movie will hit the US theatres on July 23. To recall, G.I. Joe is a military unit comprising special skilled operatives and Snake Eyes is the third film in the franchise.