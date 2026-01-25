Sneha Wagh is back on TV after a 2-year break
Sneha Wagh is making her TV comeback with Mahadev & Sons after nearly two years away.
She shared that her break was a "conscious choice," saying, "I chose to stay away from the screen seeing that nothing was exciting enough."
Instead of taking similar roles, she spent time in Vrindavan exploring spirituality and working on selective projects.
What's new with 'Mahadev & Sons?'
The show, which started airing January 5 on Colors TV, is a Hindi take on the Tamil hit Pandian Stores 2. It follows Mahadev and his family.
Sneha plays Vidya Bajpai Mahadev, a mom of five who quietly holds her household together.
She describes Vidya as someone who leads with kindness and absorbs pain silently: "Vidya represents countless women who run households without applause."
Her time away has also changed how she sees roles—she's now open to playing more layered characters beyond just the strong-woman stereotype.