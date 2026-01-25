Sneha Wagh is back on TV after a 2-year break

What's new with 'Mahadev & Sons?'

The show, which started airing January 5 on Colors TV, is a Hindi take on the Tamil hit Pandian Stores 2. It follows Mahadev and his family.

Sneha plays Vidya Bajpai Mahadev, a mom of five who quietly holds her household together.

She describes Vidya as someone who leads with kindness and absorbs pain silently: "Vidya represents countless women who run households without applause."

Her time away has also changed how she sees roles—she's now open to playing more layered characters beyond just the strong-woman stereotype.