What all we know about Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee's next?

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jul 22, 2021, 04:59 pm
Nayanthara to romance Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's next?

After Yash Raj Films's project Pathan, Shah Rukh Khan's next is an action drama. It has the South filmmaker Atlee on the director's seat and recent reports claim that the makers have roped in Tamil star actress Nayanthara. This will be her debut in Bollywood. While Atlee and Nayanthara have worked together in Bigil and Raja Rani, it's SRK's first time with both.

Details

Nayanthara's character is 'a well sketched out female lead'

A source told Pinkvilla, "The actress has come on board the action thriller and the paperwork too has been done." The makers have kept her character details under wraps, but the source informed that it's "a well sketched out female lead and that's something that drew Nayanthara to the film." Naturally, her being in the movie has created a huge hype around the project.

Male Lead

Khan will appear in a double role in this film

According to the same portal, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor won't have to transform to any particular "body type," as he already has bulked up for Pathan. However, he would sport "a different look." "The team is consistently working toward developing a special attire for SRK based on his character traits," the source informed. Plus, he will be seen in a double role.

Cast

Atlee plans to rope in actors from all film industries

This "pan-India film" will be produced by SRK's Red Chillies. The makers have already begun the pre-production work and are waiting for SRK's dates, the report added. Also, Atlee plans to bring some of the "biggest names from all industries on board" and make it a multi-lingual commercial movie. To note, he has made successful movies in the past like Mersal, Theri, among others.

Movie Shoot

Shooting might kickstart from this September, said a Twitter handle

As the film production is in its initial stage, nothing much about the plotline has been revealed. But netizens are super excited to learn that SRK and Nayanthara are going to romance on-screen. One user wished luck to the team and wrote, "blockbuster in pipeline," while many shared the news with heart-eyed emoticons. As per a Twitter handle, the shooting will begin in September.

