Elizabeth Olsen is married now? Casually calls longtime beau 'husband'

Written by
Srikanth Krishna
Last updated on Jun 09, 2021, 02:41 pm
Elizabeth Olsen is married now? Casually calls longtime beau 'husband'
Elizabeth Olsen casually reveals she's married, takes everyone by surprise

WandaVision actor Elizabeth Olsen just casually announced that she has tied the knot, leaving all stunned. The 32-year-old was talking to The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco, when she quietly revealed that she has married her longtime partner, musician Robbie Arnett. The pair got engaged in 2019 after dating for three years. Notably, they have never made any announcement about their wedding.

Quote

Is it a slip or just a revelation done casually?

While sharing details about her life, Olsen told Cuoco, "I'm in a bathroom. I've been in the UK for seven months, and my neighbor is doing so much construction to their backyard. I can still hear it, and I'm in the furthest bathroom." Then, she subtly added, "I also just noticed that my husband put Little Miss Magic. You know, the Little Miss books?"

Olsen calls her husband a 'f--king cutie' during the interview

"They're these classic books but 'magic' because of WandaVision because he's such a f--king cutie!," Olsen gushed about Arnett. And the conversation carried on, just like that, leaving fans wondering about the bomb she just dropped. To note, the couple has always been private about their relationship. Their engagement was confirmed after Olsen was spotted wearing a beautiful emerald and diamond ring in public.

Olsen spoke to Cuoco in the 'Actors On Actors' interview

Olsen and Arnett confirmed their relationship at an Emmy's event

Arnett, the frontman of Milo Greene, was first linked with Olsen in 2017, after they were spotted holding hands in New York City. They even vacationed together in Mexico. That year, they also made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at Emmy's event.

'Don't even have a picture of her in wedding dress'

Upon learning about this, many Olsen fans expressed their surprise on Twitter. One said, "Me seeing Elizabeth Olsen fans having a breakdown because they find out she got married. it's just like us Emma Stone fans when we found out Emma was married too." Another added, "Can't believe Olsen got married, and we don't even have a picture of her in the wedding dress."

Olsen confirms that 'WandaVision' Season 2 is not happening

If this brought smiles on their faces, an update related to WandaVision made Olsen fans all sad. The show isn't returning for a second season. Yes, folks! The news was confirmed when Cuoco asked, "You think you'll do a second season of WandaVision?," and Olsen replied, "No. It's definitely a limited series." That's coming straight from the horse's mouth, so it's really not happening.

