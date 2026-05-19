Sonu Nigam sells 5 savele plots in Karjat for 95L
Entertainment
Sonu Nigam just sold five adjoining land parcels in Karjat's Savele village totaling about 1.067-hectare for ₹95 lakh, wrapping up the deal on May 12, 2026.
The sale included five connected plots, each going for ₹17 to 20 lakh, and a stamp duty of ₹5.7 lakh was paid.
Sonu Nigam's recent Mumbai property deals
Earlier this year, Sonu sold another over 1.9 hectares in Karjat for ₹1.95 crore and has been active with big property deals, a five-year lease of a Santacruz East commercial space for over ₹12.61 crore and Agam Kumar Nigam buying a Madh Island property for ₹10 crore.
With Karjat getting major development boosts as part of Mumbai 3.0, it's becoming the go-to spot for second homes away from city chaos.