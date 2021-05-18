Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' creates record, is world's third-best rated film

'Soorarai Pottru' earned the third-spot in IMDb's Top 1000 list

Suriya's Soorarai Pottru has become the third-highest ranked film on the coveted IMDb list (Internet Movie Database). The movie ranks right after great classics like The Shawshank Redemption (1994) and The Godfather (1972), which are rated 9.3 and 9.2, respectively. The drama action flick featured third in the "IMDb Top 1000" list, with a phenomenal rating of 9.1, based on over 67K ratings.

No other Indian film made it even to Top 50

This achievement is even more commendable because no other Indian film is in the Top 50 on the IMDb list. The next Indian film to feature in the list is Vikram Vedha (2017), starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi at number 58 with an 8.4 rating. Bollywood movie Dangal (2016), starring Aamir Khan, also boasts of an 8.4 rating.

The film was also a part of the Oscar race

Soorarai Pottru was the only Indian film from a list of 366 titles eligible for Best Picture nominations for Oscars'21. The film will also be showcased as a part of the Panorama Section of Shanghai International Film Festival. Further, the 153-minute-long venture was also selected to be screened at the 78th Golden Globe Awards, under the Best Foreign Film category.

'Soorarai Pottru' is based on real events and characters

The Sudha Kongara directorial is based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, who founded the low-cost airline, Air Deccan. The movie was a direct-to-OTT release and premiered on Amazon Prime on November 12. Soorarai Pottru released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada simultaneously, while the Hindi-dubbed version released last month. It also starred Paresh Rawal, Aparna Balamurali, and Urvashi in pivotal roles.

Among the least impressive movies, many Indian flicks in top-40

IMDb not only ranks the best, but also displays the worst. In this list titled 'Lowest Rated Movies,' we see many Indian films within top 40. Salman Khan's Race 3 sits at number 17 with a 2.6 rating, while his recently-released actioner, Radhe is at 22nd place. Ironically, the movie that tops the list is called Disaster Movie. What's in a name? Apparently everything!