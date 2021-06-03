'The Staircase': Sophie Turner joins HBO Max's new true-crime series

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on Jun 03, 2021, 02:29 pm

Sophie Turner to star in HBO Max series 'The Staircase'

Sophie Turner has joined the star cast of the highly-awaited HBO Max series, The Staircase. The show is based on the life of Michael Peterson, a crime novelist, and his family in North Carolina. It will focus on Peterson, who was accused of murdering his wife Kathleen in 2001. The infamous murder case also spawned a 2004 documentary series of the same name.

Story

What is 'The Staircase' all about?

While the official synopsis is still under wraps, viewers can expect a closer look into the suspicious death of Kathleen. The novelist had told the police that she fell down the stairs, but authorities believe he killed her and made it look like an accident. His adopted daughter Margaret Ratliff, however, believed that her stepfather was innocent, a role Turner will play.

Cast, release date, and other details of the thriller

Apart from Turner, the eight-episode series has a stellar cast that includes Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Parker Posey, Juliette Binoche, and Rosemarie DeWitt. The Staircase is produced by Annapurna Television and HBO Max. Antonio Campos, who helmed The Devil All the Time starring Tom Holland, will be directing six episodes. It will stream on HBO Max, but the release date is still not confirmed.

Fame

Turner is best known for portraying Sansa Stark, Jean Grey

Turner became a household name across the globe after playing Sansa Stark in the monstrous hit HBO series, Game of Thrones. The role earned her an Emmy nomination in the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama category. She also gained recognition for portraying Jean Grey in multiple X-Men movies. Turner was recently seen in the Quibi drama series Survive, starring opposite Corey Hawkins.

Career

A look at her personal life and upcoming TV show

Turner is married to Sucker singer Joe Jonas since 2019, and they welcomed a daughter in July last year. The Game of Thrones star's net worth is estimated to be around $8 million. Turner will next be heard in the animated sitcom The Prince. While the series based on British royalty was supposed to release in May, it got postponed after Prince Philip's death.