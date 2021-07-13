Confirmed! Sourav Ganguly's biopic finally getting made. Guess its lead?

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 13, 2021, 06:37 pm

Sourav Ganguly reportedly wants Ranbir Kapoor to play him in the biopic

The wait is over! Sourav Ganguly has finally given his nod for a biopic, a development that was confirmed by Dada himself. He however didn't reveal much, but sources said it's in the scripting stage. When asked who might lead the film, the celebrated athlete apparently dropped Ranbir Kapoor's name. To recall, Kapoor has earlier starred in Sanjay Dutt's biopic, titled Sanju (2018).

Quote

Ganguly: 'Yes, I have agreed, will be in Hindi'

Ganguly told News18, "Yes, I have agreed to the biopic. It will be in Hindi but it is not possible to say the name of the director now. It will take a few more days for arranging everything." Although he gave sparse information, some sources shared that the movie will be backed by a big banner, with a budget of "around Rs. 200-250cr."

Cast

Two more actors and Kapoor to compete for this role

Apart from Kapoor, there are two other actors who are being considered, the publication added. Clearly, the project is in the nascent stage, as even the director's name or a release date hasn't been shared. But the movie will focus on Ganguly's "journey till he becomes the BCCI president." This biopic has to be well-made, given his stellar career and huge fan base.

Information

Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to make a biopic on Ganguly

In fact, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had garnered immense appreciation from viewers and critics for M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. He also wanted to do the Ganguly biopic. According to a report, SSR's business partner, Varun Mathur, had told the ED (Enforcement Directorate) that he was "keen on making a making a biopic on Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly under his own production company."

Previously

Ekta Kapoor also had a plan to make Dada's biopic

In 2018, several reports made rounds about Ekta Kapoor working on a film based on Ganguly's life, which would be backed by ALTBalaji. It was supposed to be inspired by a book titled A Century is not Enough, which was co-authored by Dada himself. The former India captain had discussed the project with the producer, but the plan soon fizzled out.