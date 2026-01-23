Spanish court drops case against Julio Iglesias over jurisdiction
Entertainment
A Spanish court has ended its investigation into singer Julio Iglesias after allegations of human trafficking and sexual assault were brought by two women who worked at his Caribbean homes in 2021.
The case was dropped because the events happened outside Spain and didn't involve Spanish citizens.
Why the case was closed & what's next
The prosecutor's office said it simply didn't have the authority to handle cases without a direct link to Spain or Spanish victims.
Iglesias, now 82, called the claims "completely false" on social media.
For now, any further legal steps would have to happen in the countries where the alleged incidents took place.