'Spider-Noir': First-look images of Nicolas Cage's Marvel series out
Entertainment
First-look images are out for Spider-Noir, a new Marvel series starring Nicolas Cage as Ben Reilly—a down-on-his-luck private eye who returns to superhero work in gritty 1930s New York.
Release date not specified / TBA; it will stream on MGM+ in the US and worldwide on Prime Video.
You can watch it in either classic black-and-white or full color.
Cast and crew of the upcoming series
This is Cage's first big TV role and a fresh spin on the Spider-Man universe, offering two unique ways to experience the story.
With a cast including Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, and Brendan Gleeson—and creative minds like Phil Lord and Christopher Miller producing—Spider-Noir promises something new for both longtime fans and anyone looking for a stylish superhero ride.