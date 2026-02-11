'Spider-Noir': First-look images of Nicolas Cage's Marvel series out Entertainment Feb 11, 2026

First-look images are out for Spider-Noir, a new Marvel series starring Nicolas Cage as Ben Reilly—a down-on-his-luck private eye who returns to superhero work in gritty 1930s New York.

Release date not specified / TBA; it will stream on MGM+ in the US and worldwide on Prime Video.

You can watch it in either classic black-and-white or full color.