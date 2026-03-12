#SpoilerAlert: 'YRKKH's Armaan-Vidya fallout affects Abhira- Kaveri bond
Entertainment
The March 11, 2026, episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was all about family drama turning up a notch.
Armaan and Vidya had a big fallout after Vidya insulted Abhira for folding Armaan's shirt. Armaan stood up for Abhira and asked his mother to apologize.
Meanwhile, Abhira kept her cool and made it clear she's only there for Kaveri.
Episode recap and highlights
This episode dives into messy family dynamics: think misunderstandings, loyalty tests, and some real talk about respect. Emotions are running high.
If you like stories where relationships get complicated (and people actually call each other out), this one's worth catching up on.