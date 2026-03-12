#SpoilerAlert: 'YRKKH's Armaan-Vidya fallout affects Abhira- Kaveri bond Entertainment Mar 12, 2026

The March 11, 2026, episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was all about family drama turning up a notch.

Armaan and Vidya had a big fallout after Vidya insulted Abhira for folding Armaan's shirt. Armaan stood up for Abhira and asked his mother to apologize.

Meanwhile, Abhira kept her cool and made it clear she's only there for Kaveri.