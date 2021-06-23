Srijit Mukherji replaces Rahul Dholakia as director of 'Shabaash Mithu'

'Shabaash Mithu' is the biopic of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj

Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji has come on board to direct Taapsee Pannu-headlined Shabaash Mithu after Rahul Dholakia's exit from the project owing to a change in schedules amid the coronavirus pandemic, the makers of the film announced on Tuesday. Shabaash Mithu, the biopic of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, went on floors in April, before the second wave of COVID-19 put the shooting on hold.

Statement

COVID-19 disruptions required rescheduling of the shoot

Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios said it was unfortunate that Rahul, known for movies such as Parzania and Raees, won't be able to direct it. "COVID-19 disruptions have required rescheduling of the shoot and as a result, Rahul is moving on from Shabaash Mithu. It's unfortunate that after sharing and nurturing this dream for a long time Rahul has to part ways," Ajit said.

Direction

Confident that Srijit will do justice to 'Shabaash Mithu': Ajit

Ajit said he is confident that Srijit will do justice to Shabaash Mithu as the helmer has also directed a segment on the studio's upcoming Netflix anthology, Ray. "Srijit Mukherji will now take over the director's mantle. Srijit has worked with us closely on Ray. I am sure he will bring all his passion and craft to this dream film," Ajit added.

Inspiration

Looking forward to bringing her story to the screen: Srijit

Srijit said he was always inspired by the life of Mithali Raj and was thrilled to direct her biopic. "I was excited since I had first heard of this film being made and now that I am a part of it I look forward to kickstarting the journey to bring this exhilarating story to the silver screen soon," the director said.

Quote

COVID-19 messed up everyone's schedules, mine was no different: Rahul

Meanwhile, Rahul said he was unable to direct the biopic as "COVID-19 messed up everyone's schedules, mine was no different." "Unfortunately, I won't be directing the fabulous script written by Priya Aven on the life of the legendary cricketer Mithali Raj," Rahul added.

Admiration

Rahul admired Taapsee for immersing herself in the character

"The passion of a studio head like Ajit Andhare who sat with us on all discussions in COVID-19, in lockdowns; at all times, the passion of a writer like Priya who worked very hard to strike the balance between emotion and cricket is commendable," Rahul said. The director also lauded Taapsee's passion to "immerse herself' in the character.