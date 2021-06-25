SRK tackles a question on being 'berozgaar' with characteristic wit

Shah Rukh Khan's intelligence played its part in today's AskSRK session

The phenomenon called Shah Rukh Khan had arrived today almost three decades back. To celebrate this occasion, he conducted an AskSRK session on Twitter today for 15 minutes, in which he handled several topics like his upcoming ventures, how he keeps himself motivated and life in general. One such question asked him is he's a "berozgaar (unemployed)," and his witty reply stunned all.

Details

Khan quoted his father to reply to a question

Around 12PM, a user named Nitin Chaudhury asked, "App bhi Berozgaar ho gaye kya sir..Hamari trah," which translates to "Are you also unemployed sir, like us?" To that, the Veer-Zaara star said, "Jo kuch nahi karte....woh...," which means, "Those who don't do anything, they..." The full quote is "Jo kuch nahi karte woh kamaal karte hai (those who don't do anything, they do wonders)."

Twitter Post

Check out the conversation here

Shoot Begins

The superstar has also resumed the shooting of 'Pathan'

This quote was actually told by the actor's father Taj Mohammad Khan, a thing he has repeatedly said on several TV interviews. Back to his projects, Khan has resumed shooting of Pathan today, E Times reported. The publication shared a couple of pictures showing his car parked alongside director Siddharth Anand's, outside the film set. Post lockdown, this schedule in Mumbai will be intense.

Sources

Shoot for 'Pathan' is expected to get completed by August

It'll last 18 days, before the "team heads to international locations to shoot big action and scale sequences," a source told. His co-stars, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham (who's playing antagonist) will join him soon. Earlier, makers were planning a January 2022 release, but due to pandemic, they are now eyeing an Eid release next year. Its shooting might get wrapped up by August.

Movie

SRK will shoot Atlee's next, probably co-starring Nayanthara

Khan has apparently bulked up for this spy thriller, and would prefer Atlee's movie next, as that's also an actioner, Pinkvilla reported. "He's looking to start Atlee's next film after Pathan and continue in his action mode," a source informed the publication. Also, this movie might star Nayanthara as the female lead. If it works out, this will be her first collaboration with SRK.

Cast

Taapsee Pannu to share screen with SRK in Hirani's next?

However, another source told the online portal that Atlee's movie might not be the next one after Pathan. Instead, Hirani's directorial may come next, as the noted filmmaker has already signed Taapsee Pannu. Its shoot will begin in September. While no official announcements have been made yet, the source informed that Pannu has "kept her date diaries open from September to January."

Twitter

Meanwhile, Khan refuted claims of being part of Hirani venture

Confirming Pannu's casting, the source added, "If she has kept 5 months vacant for the time being, it has to be for something big." However, the 55-year-old refuted claims of him being a part of any Hirani project. Today in the AskSRK session, when he was asked about this, he cheekily replied, "Just going to call him and request him.he sleeps late!! (sic)."

Twitter Post

This is what he replied on the Hirani project