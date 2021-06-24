SSR case: Rajput's choreographer friend files RTI, gets CBI's reply

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jun 24, 2021, 01:40 pm

Ganesh Hiwarkar demanded update about CBI investigation into SSR's death, agency replied too

Choreographer Ganesh Hiwarkar, who was a longtime friend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, had filed a Right to Information (RTI) plea to know the case status, but the reply from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) proved to be inadequate for him. So much that he appealed for an American visa! To note, CBI recently shared that the case is still under probe.

Details

Maintaining he didn't 'feel safe' here, Hiwarkar requested American visa

Sharing the copy of CBI's confidential reply on Twitter, Hiwarkar addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wrote, "Dear Respected, @PMOIndia If u & ur agencies not capable to solve The Filmstar Sushant case, so I'm not feeling safe in India." He then went on to tag the United States President Joe Biden and requested for an instant visa "on the basis of Human Rights."

Notice

And, this is what all he had asked for

As per the official notice, an online RTI application was filed on May 16, which CBI offices received on June 14. To note, Hiwarkar had asked for a copy of complete records of FIRs registered, a record of all/complete investigations taken up, and a list of all suspected accused in this case. "If no action taken by CBI, state reason," read another demand.

Demands

CBI informed Hiwarkar it was exempted from RTI Act

In its reply, the agency intimated that the case was under investigation, but "further information cannot be furnished to [him] as disclosure of such information may impede the process of investigation, as an exemption is claimed under section 8(1)(h) of the RTI." The CBI went on to state that it was exempted from giving such information under Section 24 of the RTI Act, 2005.

Information

CBI doesn't come under RTI Act, but there's a catch

The CBI, along with the Intelligence Bureau and other bodies, comes under the list of organizations exempted from the RTI Act. However, there are certain exceptions to this. For example, records that pertain to "allegations of corruption and human rights violations" may be shared.

Friendship

Hiwarkar had led candle march for Rajput on June 14

Hiwarkar has been quite outspoken about the untimely demise of his friend. He regularly talks about him on Twitter and his YouTube channels. On Rajput's first death anniversary, Hiwarkar had led a candle march demanding case updates from CBI. On the same day, the agency had said the investigation was still continuing and "all the aspects of the case are being looked into meticulously."