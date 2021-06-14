Sushant Singh Rajput investigation is still continuing, updates CBI official

Investigation related to the tragic death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is still being carried out, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official revealed to the media today, i.e., on the first death anniversary of the Kedarnath star. This might bring a bit of relief for his fans and those close to him, who have been demanding for his justice since last year.

'All aspects of the case are being looked into meticulously'

In an official quote given to news agency ANI, the federal agency officer said, "CBI investigation related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is still continuing and all the aspects of the case are being looked into meticulously." This statement was welcomed by a section of Rajput's fans, who also demanded that the CBI should negate the "suicide narrative" soon.

CBI took over the case 10 months ago

Notably, CBI took over the case after a country-wide outcry and appeal for CBI investigation were raised on social media. Also, Rajput's father had approached Bihar Police, dissatisfied with the investigation being carried out by the Mumbai Police. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti had called it the "first step toward victory and unbiased investigation." But 10 months on, people have started losing hope.

'Still fighting hard for his justice, we'll keep doing so'

Replying to CBI's recent statement, many Twitter users pointed out that the body had given a similar statement six months ago. One user said, "Been 10 months hearing this statement.. But, still fighting hard for his justice and we will keep doing so.." For the unversed, CBI said it was probing all aspects of the case in December, while replying to Subramanian Swamy's query.

ED and NCB are also conducting their own investigations

That time, the BJP MP had written to the PMO inquiring about the status of the investigation, after which it was forwarded to the CBI. It said that, "all the witnesses [had] been examined" and advanced mobile forensic equipment had been used for the extraction and analysis of relevant data. Along with CBI, ED and NCB are also conducting investigations in this case.

NCB has made several arrests in the past few months

While probing the drug angle in the matter, NCB had arrested Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty last year, and roommate Siddharth Pithani at the end of last month. In March, it filed a 12,000-page-long chargesheet and had named Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, and 31 others.