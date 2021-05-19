Home / News / Entertainment News / 11-months on, Shekhar Suman believes SSR case has lost tempo
11-months on, Shekhar Suman believes SSR case has lost tempo

Priyanka Bansal
May 19, 2021
11-months on, Shekhar Suman believes SSR case has lost tempo
Shekhar Suman tweets about the falling momentum in SSR case

Sushant Singh Rajput's death brought about a tornado, with most questioning if it really was suicide. Soon, agencies like CBI, ED and NCB joined the investigation. However, 11 months on, there has been no concrete verdict on the incident, barring NCB's chargesheet. Naturally, fans of the late actor are getting restless. Veteran actor Shekhar Suman joined the chorus, and blamed COVID-19 for the delay.

Tweet

'Is there any hope?' Suman asked on Twitter recently

He took to Twitter to voice his opinion on the SSR case. "We fought n fought n we r still fighting for Sushant's justice which is nowhere in a month it will be a year since he has gone. Look at the misfortune, Corona came and the momentum got buried under its calamity. Is there hope?," he wrote. Previously, he had questioned CBI's silence.

Support

Kangana Ranaut accused several Bollywood biggies for SSR's death

Not just Suman, even Queen actress Kangana Ranaut has been a vocal supporter of the 'Justice For SSR' movement. She became incredibly active on social media right after Rajput's death, and accused Bollywood bigwigs like Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, and other star kids for his demise. In March, she also equated her losing followers on Instagram with the actor's death citing a "mafia racket."

Social media

SSR fans often come up with hashtag campaigns on Twitter

Fans of the Raabta actor often carry out hashtag campaigns on Twitter to demand justice for him. Although they're conspiracy theories, these trends aim to prove his death was not a suicide. They trended hashtags like "SSR wrong height recorded" and many others. Recently, his fans were trending his name for the #100MostHandsomeMen2021 contest to nominate him for The Most Handsome Man of 2021.

Investigation

Rhea Chakraborty became the prime accused in the SSR case

To recall, the 34-year-old actor's family had accused his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty of money laundering and abetting his suicide. Last September, Chakraborty was arrested by NCB under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Her brother Showik Chakraborty was arrested as well. Subsequently, NCB filed a 12,000-page-long chargesheet naming her, Showik, and 31 others allegedly involved in the case.

