SSR case: NCB summons actor's bodyguard, second-time in a row

Written by
Priyanka Bansal
Jun 03, 2021
SSR case: NCB summons actor's bodyguard, second-time in a row
NCB has summoned Sushant Singh Rajput's bodyguard again for questioning

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is making quite a headway in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, has summoned the late actor's bodyguard again. This is the second day in a row he has been asked to appear in front of the federal agency. Last week, NCB arrested Rajput's former roommate Siddharth Pithani from Hyderabad, and recently one top-shot drug peddler got nabbed too.

NCB had identified a key suspect in April this year

The drug peddler named Harish Khan was picked up by the NCB from Bandra, Mumbai in connection to this case. Rajput's staffers Neeraj and Keshav Bachner were also brought in for questioning on May 31. Earlier, two other peddlers were arrested. Further, in April, the agency identified one Sahil Shah as the prime suspect. They said the drug lord is currently based in Dubai.

SSR's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was also arrested in this case

SSR's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty is the prime accused in the case. She was arrested last year, along with her brother Showik, under the NDPS act. NCB's 12,000-page-long chargesheet also named her, along with 33 others. Tracing back, when his family alleged that she abetted his suicide and laundered his money, ED started investigating, and then some leaked WhatsApp chats paved way for NCB's involvement.

Pithani had deleted his Instagram account right after Rajput's death

Pithani, another key player, was reportedly summoned thrice by the NCB, but didn't turn up a single time, said sources. The hunt for him finally ended on May 26, when he got nabbed. His custody has been extended till tomorrow. An Instagram post about a 'pizza party' gave him away. Right after Rajput's death, he had "disappeared" from Mumbai, and deleted his social-media handles.

SSR was found dead at his residence on June 14

The M.S Dhoni: An Untold Story actor was found dead at his residence due to an alleged suicide on June 14, 2020. He was 34. His fans, friends and family didn't believe the suicide narrative and started protesting boisterously. Consequently, CBI took over the case, and their probe is still on. Fans of the actor still trend new hashtags carrying different conspiracy theories regularly.

