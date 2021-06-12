SSR case: Former flatmate Siddharth Pithani seeks bail for wedding

Siddharth Pithani has applied for bail citing his wedding on June 26.

Siddharth Pithani, the ex-flatmate of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has applied for bail, saying he will surrender after his wedding on June 26. Pithani had gone underground soon after being questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation. He was later nabbed by the Narcotics Control Bureau. He was arrested in connection to the drug case linked to the 34-year-old actor's death last year.

Details

NCB was unaware about Pithani's impending nuptials

Pithani's lawyer appealed, "He has applied for regular bail, but his marriage is scheduled for June 26. The hearing of the bail application is on June 16. I will appeal to the honorable judge to give him interim bail so that he can get married." The NCB said they were unaware of Pithani's marriage plan, and it has nothing to do with their case.

Arrest

Pithani was traced through a 'pizza party' post

To recall, Pithani managed to elude arrest for almost a year, but a social media post gave his location away. Pithani, who had deleted his old Instagram account, created a new one and made a post about a 'pizza party.' NCB traced him back to Hyderabad. He had dodged three summons by the federal agency, which then resorted to tracing his online activities.

Details

SSR's body was reportedly discovered by Pithani

Pithani, whom SSR hired as his creative manager in 2018, was reportedly among the first to discover his body and called the locksmith to open the actor's door. He was questioned by the Mumbai Police and the CBI. He had also claimed that he was "being pressured by Rajput's family to record a statement against his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty."

Information

SSR was found dead at his house; investigation still underway

The Kedarnath actor was found dead at his residence on June 14, 2020. First ruled a suicide, the investigation was later handed to CBI. Rajput's parents alleged his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty abetted his suicide and laundered money from him. NCB and Enforcement Directorate then joined the investigation and arrested Chakraborty and her brother. They are out on bail. Many other associates are being investigated.