#100MostHandsomeMen: SRK, SSR get nominated; Shehnaaz Gill receives a nod

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on May 14, 2021, 06:15 pm

Actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Shah Rukh Khan have become the first Indian celebrities to become official nominees in the online Most Handsome Man poll. In the women's category, Bigg Boss-alum and Punjabi singer/actress Shehnaaz Gill received a nod in the first stage of the nomination announcement, along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rubina Dilaik. Here are more details.

Badshah

King of Bollywood has been nominated six times before this

The organizers, a Los Angeles-based agency called Top Beauty World, started their 2021 nominations with King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. Fans of the 55-year-old would be happy to know that Khan has been a nominee in the competition continuously for six years, starting from 2015. Notably, he had ranked third in 2020's poll, trailing only behind Xiao Zhan (winner) and V (runner up).

Well-deserved

Rajput's debut nomination is hardly surprising

Incidentally, both Xiao Zhan and BTS' V have secured nominations this year too. Coming back to the home players, the Kai Po Che! actor has bagged his first-ever well-deserved nomination this year. His mention should not come as a surprise, given the way the talented actor's fans had "hijacked" the Twitter trends soon after the nomination window was opened a few days ago.

Twitter Post

Gill has a mass fan following

Do you know?

Gill has managed to take over A-list Bollywood actresses

In the Most Beautiful Woman category, the Little Star producer has managed to make her debut. The "sea" of Gill fans seen on Twitter justifies her nomination, which will also be her debut participation.

This year, K-pop stars are the top candidates

While the current tally of Indian stars stands at three now, it is expected stars like Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be named soon as well. Other popular candidates expecting nominations are Sidharth Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin. Meanwhile, the first round has a plethora of K-pop artists ruling the list: BLACKPINK's Lisa, TWICE's Tzuyu, and ASTRO's Eunwoo.