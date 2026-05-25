Stan to play Harvey Dent in 'The Batman: Part II' Entertainment May 25, 2026

Sebastian Stan has officially joined The Batman: Part II, out October 1, 2027, and he's set to play Harvey Dent, better known as the future villain Two-Face.

At Cannes, Stan teased he'd be taking on "many roles," confirming the rumors.

If you're not familiar: Dent is Gotham's District Attorney who turns into Two-Face after a run-in with mobster Sal Maroni.