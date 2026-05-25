Stan to play Harvey Dent in 'The Batman: Part II'
Sebastian Stan has officially joined The Batman: Part II, out October 1, 2027, and he's set to play Harvey Dent, better known as the future villain Two-Face.
At Cannes, Stan teased he'd be taking on "many roles," confirming the rumors.
If you're not familiar: Dent is Gotham's District Attorney who turns into Two-Face after a run-in with mobster Sal Maroni.
Stan excited, nervous about Two-Face transformation
Stan is genuinely excited about the transformation, saying, "I'm excited, I'm nervous and trying to keep surprising myself." for his Two-Face look.
Robert Pattinson is back as Bruce Wayne, alongside Colin Farrell, and Jeffrey Wright. New additions include Scarlett Johansson and Charles Dance as Gilda and Charles Dent: Harvey's wife and father.
Stan in 'Avengers: Doomsday' 'Fjord' 'Impunity'
Besides Gotham, Stan returns as Bucky Barnes in Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday (December 2026), just wrapped up an award-winning film at Cannes called Fjord, and will star in a spy thriller Impunity with Ana de Armas.