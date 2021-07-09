Home / News / Entertainment News / 'State of Siege: Temple Attack' thrills but dramatics kill vibe
Entertainment

'State of Siege: Temple Attack' thrills but dramatics kill vibe

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Jul 09, 2021, 06:47 pm
'State of Siege: Temple Attack' thrills but dramatics kill vibe
Lack of base material conviction weighs 'State of Siege' down, gets 2.5/5

Only if creator Abhimanyu Singh and director Ken Ghosh had better clarity on whether to base State of Siege: Temple Attack on the actual Akshardham temple terror attack of 2002, we would have gotten a better film. The makers take inspiration from the tragic incident, but add a different political angle, raise the number of terrorists/casualties, infuse loads of dramatic moments. Here's our review.

In this article
Exposition

Fantastic opening montage, flip-flap of reality later affects cinematic experience

The one-hour and 50-minute ZEE5 thriller opens with NSG Major Hanut Singh (Akshaye Khanna) leading a rescue mission in Jammu and Kashmir. Without needing to tell much, the scene holds your attention, and there's a thrill till the last moment. If this sequence was simply used as a backstory for Singh's trauma and not linked to the terror attacks, it would've been nearly perfect.

Performance

Khanna makes full use of whatever material he's given

The terrorists want the release of one of their own in return for releasing the hostages. How Singh tackles this situation is the rest of the story. While Khanna is the only character (apart from Gautam Rode's Major Samar) to have enough flesh, there isn't a whole lot for him to do. We wish he'd have chosen a better project for his OTT debut.

Plot

Here terrorists become double than the actual incident

Moving on from the introduction, nine months later, we see a Krishna Dham Temple in Gujarat getting attacked by four terrorists. As if going by the reality where two terrorists had killed over 30 people in an attack that lasted over twelve hours was not filmy enough, here the terrorists have been doubled. Cliche shots of priests, kids, families entering the temple are shown.

Issue

Manipulating details of the attack feels insensitive to real tragedy

The problem isn't the distorted facts (like changing the then Gujarat Chief Minister or motive behind the attack). The issue arises from the conflicting goal of creators. Right from the map of Krishna Dham to the date and timing of the attack, the similarity with Akshardham is deliberately shown. But then, the severity of the attacks is notched up and silly theatrics are included.

Verdict

Too many cringe-worthy moments takes away shine, gets 2.5/5

Mridul Das as one of the terrorists Farooq gets a (small) chance to shine and acts upon it. Vivek Dahiya as Captain Rohit Bagga and Sameer Soni as CM Manish Choksi do the needful. Absolutely cringey scene of a Muslim sweeper delivering lecture on "they (Hindus) aren't infidels, just different from us (Muslims)," takes the cherry for being the most theatrical moment. Verdict: 2.5/5.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Permission To Dance' review: Gives us hope for post-pandemic world

Latest News

Sensex drops 183 points; Nifty slips below 15,700 points

Business

These Royal Enfield bikes have become costlier by Rs. 8,400

Auto

PM Modi chairs top-level meet on coronavirus, oxygen availability

India

2021 Wimbledon final, Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova: Statistical preview

Sports

PM Modi to interact with Tokyo-bound athletes on July 13

Sports

Latest Entertainment News

Vin Diesel-starrer 'F9' to release in India on August 5

Entertainment

Are Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan calling their second son 'Jeh'?

Entertainment

Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao to star in remake of 'HIT'

Entertainment

'NDA' review: Billie Eilish tackles ill-effects of fame, racing cars

Entertainment

Nine films, nine emotions: 'Navarasa' coming to Netflix this August

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Akshaye Khanna-starrer 'State of Siege: Temple Attack' teaser is nerve-wracking

Entertainment

Netizens' choice: Netflix wins OTT fight against Prime, Disney+ Hotstar

Entertainment

Get ready for Akshaye Khanna-Raveena Tandon face-off in 'Legacy'

Entertainment

Akshaye Khanna to make digital debut with ZEE5 film

Entertainment
Trending Topics