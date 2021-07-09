'Stay' review: The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber seek their lovers

Jul 09, 2021

The Kid LAROI joins forces with Justin Bieber for the latest music video, 'Stay'

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber have joined hands for a new song titled Stay, which got dropped today. With a time-bending music video, the song is all about seeking the love of your life, despite making several mistakes. Both the singers, featured in the video, show how time stops when you can't let go of your past. Here's our review.

About

What makes the music video interesting?

The video begins with LAROI's life being paused, when he's on bed or as he spills milk. The frozen time breaks as soon as the chorus hits. On the other hand, Bieber's appearance doesn't offer anything special, but it will make his fans happy. Interestingly, its filming took place in "an abandoned hotel in downtown LA," near the notorious Cecil Hotel.

Lyrics

Video and lyrics go well together in the song

The song talks about false hope the boys gave their lovers and now, they're trying to make their partners stay. As explained in the hook line, "I need you to stay, need you to stay." The video, lyrics and rhythm go well together, especially when time stops, which indicates the void in their lives, when their partners are not by their side.

Partnership

Bieber and LAROI's onscreen presence looks good and compatible

This is the second time the duo has worked together this year. LAROI had collaborated in Bieber's song, Unstable, from the album Justice. When they appear on the screen together in this latest song video, it looks impressive. They were in sync and none of the singers dominated the other. The song, Stay is going to feature in LAROI's upcoming project, F*ck Love 3.

Response

Today, BTS and Billie Eilish dropped their new singles too

The video of Stay surpassed 1.2 million views and 244K likes within 9 hours. Verdict: 4 stars (Song), 3.5 stars (Music Video). Apart from this track, the music world also welcomed BTS's Permission To Dance and Billie Eilish's NDA today. BTS's video received the highest views, naturally, (36 million in 9 hours), while NDA crossed 2 million in 8 hours.