'No Sudden Move' teaser: A stellar cast in not-so-perfect heist

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on May 21, 2021, 07:32 pm

Academy Award-winning director Steven Soderbergh is bringing a group of criminals together for a heist in his upcoming movie, No Sudden Move. And, we finally have its first official teaser. With a stellar cast, it's no surprise that No Sudden Move is one of the most-anticipated movies of this year. It was filmed in fall 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic under strict production restrictions.

First-look

Teaser breakdown: What happens when a heist goes awry

The teaser doesn't reveal too much, but it does remind us of the enviable cast. The clip is a montage of cast introduction, visuals of a car window covered in bullet shots, and a character holding a gun. Loads of car chase sequences might feature in the film. The caption of the teaser summed it up perfectly, "An all-star cast. A not-so-perfect heist."

Story

What is the heist thriller all about?

While not too many details are available, No Sudden Move, set in the 1950s Detroit, is about a group of small-time criminals hired to steal a "simple document." However, their plan goes haywire, and they are on the hunt to find out who hired them and why. The movie "weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city," the plot summary reveals.

Cast, release date, and other details of the film

Don Cheadle plays the lead role in this stellar ensemble cast that includes Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Matt Damon, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, and more. The movie will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 18 and hit HBO Max on July 1. Its director has won the Academy Award trophy in the Best Director category for his movie, Traffic.

Trivia

Other tidbits about the crime drama that might interest you

No Sudden Move reunites Damon and Fraser after 29 years. They had starred together in School Ties (1992). It also reunites Damon with Cheadle, who starred in the Oceans franchise, directed by Soderbergh himself. The movie initially cast Thanos actor Josh Brolin, but he dropped out. He was later replaced by Jon Hamm. It also marks the final appearance of actor Craig Grant.