First teaser of Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' makes waves

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on Apr 26, 2021, 08:52 pm

Steven Spielberg fans were treated with the first trailer of his new movie West Side Story, starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler.

The much-awaited trailer aired during the 93rd Academy Awards that took place in Los Angeles: Union Station and Dolby Theatre.

West Side Story is expected to release on December 10, after being delayed for a year due to the pandemic.

Details

It is a based on a classic Broadway musical

The upcoming movie is an adaptation of the beloved 1957 Broadway musical West Side Story.

The earlier film version, released in 1961, had won 10 Academy Awards including the Best Picture of the year.

Spielberg's West Side Story takes us to the late '50s in New York City as it revolves around two street gangs, Jets and the Sharks, mired in love and rivalry.

Cast

Rita Moreno, who starred in the original, is returning

Interestingly, Rita Moreno, who starred in the original West Side Story, will be a part of the new movie, 60 years later.

Apart from Elgort (Tony) and Zegler (María), the cast includes Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d'Arcy James (Officer Krupke), and Moreno, who will play Valentina.

Interview

'I am humbled by the opportunity to play this role'

Recently, newcomer Zegler had revealed that she was chosen from a total of 30,000 applicants for the role of Maria.

"I am so thrilled. West Side Story was the first musical I encountered with a Latina lead character. As a Colombian American, I am humbled by the opportunity to play a role that means so much to the Hispanic community," she said.

Instagram Post

The lead cast with the famed director himself

Information

Earlier, lead actor Elgort was accused of sexual assault

To recall, Elgort, the lead actor in the upcoming musical, was accused of sexual assault last year.

The woman, who identified herself as Gabby, claimed that the The Fault In Our Stars actor sexually assaulted her when she was 17.

However, Elgort denied all the allegations and said, "I have never and would never assault anyone," adding that it was a "consensual relationship."