'Captain India': 'Operation Yemen' makers accuse Kartik Aaryan-starrer of plagiarism

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jul 31, 2021, 09:35 pm
Hansal Mehta's film, 'Captain India,' stars Kartik Aaryan in lead role

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has recently unveiled the first poster of his next film, Captain India. Starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead, the movie is said to be based on one of the most successful "rescue operations in Indian history." Now, producer Subhash Kale has accused the makers of Captain India of plagiarism as his upcoming flick—Operation Yemenis inspired by a similar storyline. Here's more.

Details

'Captain India' makers have not even completed their script: Kale

Kale's movie will be directed by Sanjay Sankla and it's based on Operation Raahat. Kale told Bollywood Hungama that their script has been penned by Mission Mangal writer Nidhi Singh Dharma and pre-production is almost completed. He further accused the team of Captain India saying they have announced the movie because of Aaryan's dates, otherwise, the makers have not yet started writing their script.

What is the story behind Operation Raahat?

Operation Raahat was led by General VK Singh. During the 2015 military intervention by Saudi Arabia, the Indian Armed Forces evacuated Indian and foreign citizens from Yemen during the Yemeni crisis. Apparently, Aaryan will reportedly play the role of a pilot in Captain India.

Here's why Kale thinks both the movies have same storyline

Mehta has so far not confirmed that his flick is based on Operation Raahat. However, Kale has pointed out several similarities between the two projects. He said that their poster features the city of Sana'a (Yemen's capital), "carpet-bombing...over the city, an aeroplane going over Sana'a, and the title Captain India are clear giveaways that their film is based on the same incident."

Check out the poster of 'Captain India' here

A stay might be put on 'Captain India'

Operation Yemen has been registered at the Screenwriters Association (SWA), which assured Kale that action will be taken once Mehta reveals his movie's plot. Further, the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPAA) might put a stay on Captain India. Kale told Bollywood Hungama that if both movies get released, then it'll "become a repeat of Scam 1992 (2020) and The Big Bull (2021) episode."

Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal might star in Kale's project

Talking about the cast, Kale said that Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar have liked the project and the latter will have a "narration after returning from London." However, the cast hasn't signed the dotted lines yet. Kale is also the head of Vikrant Studio, a top VFX studio in Bollywood. Let's wait and watch to know which movie will get the green light.

The movie is likely to go on floors in 2022

"If Akshay ji comes on board, we'll shoot in 2022 as he doesn't have dates. He got interested due to its patriotic theme," Kale informed Bollywood Hungama. Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Vicky Kaushal were also considered for the role.

Trending Topics