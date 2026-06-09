'STR51' delayed to 2027 as Marimuthu and Silambarasan tied up
If you were looking forward to STR51, you'll have to wait a bit longer.
The fantasy-action film starring Silambarasan TR and directed by Ashwath Marimuthu is now delayed until 2027 because both the actor and director are tied up with other projects.
Even though the script is ready, coproducer Archana Kalpathi shared that filming won't kick off until February 2027.
The movie promises a paradise-themed story, multiple female leads alongside Silambarasan, and Santhanam in an important role.
Marimuthu's 'Thalaivar173' and Silambarasan's 'Arasan'
Director Marimuthu is currently working on Thalaivar173 with Rajinikanth, targeting a summer 2027 release. That's part of what's pushing STR51 back.
Meanwhile, Silambarasan is shooting Arasan with Vetrimaaran, set in the Vada Chennai universe, and sharing the screen with Vijay Sethupathi and others.
So for now, STR51 fans will need a little patience!