'STR51' delayed to 2027 as Marimuthu and Silambarasan tied up Entertainment Jun 09, 2026

If you were looking forward to STR51, you'll have to wait a bit longer.

The fantasy-action film starring Silambarasan TR and directed by Ashwath Marimuthu is now delayed until 2027 because both the actor and director are tied up with other projects.

Even though the script is ready, coproducer Archana Kalpathi shared that filming won't kick off until February 2027.

The movie promises a paradise-themed story, multiple female leads alongside Silambarasan, and Santhanam in an important role.