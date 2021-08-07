Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Stranger Things' S4 teaser hints at new monster, 2022 release
'Stranger Things' S4 teaser hints at new monster, 2022 release

Anamika Bharti
Netflix dropped the teaser of Stranger Things Friday. And, it's officially confirmed that the season will not have a 2021 release. The streaming giant said, "Stranger Things return in 2022." With a bunch of old seasons' glimpses, the sneak peek also reveals scenes of the new season hinting at a new monster and an old connection waiting for the characters. Let's explore what's coming.

Season 4 explores connection of old clock and new monster

The newly released teaser holds fragments of all the classic moments that took place in Stranger Things until now, from Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) opening her eyes to her and her friends taking shots on demogorgons. Apart from old sequences, the teaser discloses a few new ones, presumably of Season 4. It includes a weird old clock, a new monster, and an amusement park.

'Stranger Things' Season 4: Biggest and most frightening of all

'Stranger Things' Season 4: Biggest and most frightening of all

The series creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, said last year that the fourth season will be the "biggest and most frightening" until now. Moreover, the coming season will unwrap the long-buried danger, digging out the new monster. The Duffer brothers serve as the writers, directors, showrunners, and executive producers. They are joined by Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Iain Peterson as executive producers.

Know what happens to Jim Hopper; struggle awaiting him

Is Jim Hopper (David Harbour) still alive? This remains to be discovered in the coming season. Duffer brothers, however, unveiled that Hopper is held prisoner "far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka." Even the trailer released in February 2020 marked the return of Hopper. Harbour's character must buckle up as he is about to face human and other supernatural threats.

After several delays, the season is set for 2022 premiere

The makers of Stranger Things Season 4 began the production work on February 4, 2020. Just a month later it was suspended due to the pandemic, later resuming in September. For now, the exact release date isn't announced. But, the release of sneak peek makes it obvious that the premiere is not too far. We might speculate it to be somewhere in early 2022.

