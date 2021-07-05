'Stranger Things' season four: What we know so far

Ever since its first teaser came out, season four of Stranger Things has created quite a buzz. Netflix has not yet announced its release date, but there are some details about the edition that we know of. For example, David Harbour, who plays Sheriff Hopper was shown to have died in season three, but in this teaser, he reappeared in a Russian base.

Hopper to have a Gandalf-like 'resurgence', Harbour reveals

Talking about this, Harbour said, "Hopper gets to have a rebirth from what he had become, and we'd always sort of planned this almost resurrection of you have Gandalf dies, Gandalf the Grey (Lord of the Rings) re-emerge...I'm really interested in this resurgence of him."

Season four stepping out of Hawkins isn't being appreciated

As per the interview, fans will get many surprises as far as the storyline goes, which is going to be grand. The characters are going to step out of Hawkins this time, a fact that many didn't appreciate, as they want their small-town setting back. The Black Widow actor also said that season four might be the end of this popular sci-fi series.

Its creators, however, had given a totally different answer earlier

However, its creators, the Duffer Brothers, said last year that "Season four won't be the end. [The pandemic] has given us time to figure out what's best for the show." Guess we've to wait for the right time to learn what's up with the series.

'Stranger Things' season four might start streaming next year

Season four, which is currently in production, might hit Netflix next year. Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler, had said this in an earlier interview in April. Many are speculating that like previous seasons, S04 also might start streaming on New Year's Day in 2022. "It really is more of a guesstimation on when we're gonna be filming next," said Dustin actor Gatin Matarazzo.

Characters who are set to bring horror in this season

Apart from Hopper, who is languishing in Kamchatka prison, many other characters are also returning. Dr. Martin Brenner, played by Matthew Modine, who kidnaps children for his experiments, is making a comeback. In the first season, we saw Eleven used to refer to him as 'Papa.' Also, Robert Englund, known for horror movies, will also be seen in the series as Victor Creel.

Maya Hawke to reprise the role of Robin

This original drama series is about a troubled teen with psychic powers, who has come from the Upside Down world and befriends a few school-going boys to fight dangerous creatures who attack humans. Apart from Harbour, Wolfhard, Matarazzo, the multi-starrer series will feature Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Noah Schnapp as Will, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas and many others. Maya Hawke will return too.