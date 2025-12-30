Next Article
'Stranger Things' series finale drops December 31
Entertainment
Stranger Things fans, the wait is almost over—the series finale lands on Netflix December 31, 2025, at 8:00pm ET.
It's a global event, with viewers in the UK and Ireland catching it at 1:00am GMT and India at 6:30am IST on January 1.
The final episode runs just over two hours, promising a big finish to the story we've all followed for years.
Other details:
You can also catch the finale in select theaters—perfect if you want to experience those last twists and turns with fellow fans.
The timing keeps up the show's tradition of holiday releases and adds to the excitement.
Expect answers to major mysteries like Vecna's plan and Mind Flayer secrets, with possible answers to theories that have followed the show for years.