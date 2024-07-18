In short Simplifying... In short On August 15, three films, 'Stree 2', 'Vedaa', and 'Khel Khel Mein', are set to release simultaneously, causing a stir in the industry.

Trade analysts predict 'Stree 2' to dominate due to the success of its prequel and actor Rajkummar Rao's recent hits.

Meanwhile, 'Vedaa' and 'Khel Khel Mein' are expected to have similar openings, with 'Vedaa' lacking commercial appeal and 'Khel Khel Mein' potentially suffering from remake fatigue.

Box office competition heats up this Independence Day!

'Stree 2'-'Vedaa'-'Khel Khel Mein'—Which film will dominate on August 15

By Isha Sharma 12:21 pm Jul 18, 2024

What's the story While the clash of two films is not unheard of, this Independence Day, three major Bollywood movies will battle it out at the box office. These are the horror-comedy Stree 2, the multistarrer comedy Khel Khel Mein (remake of Perfect Strangers) and the action drama Vedaa. With each film belonging to a different genre, audiences will have multiple options to choose from, but, eventually, the movies will also eat into each other's business significantly.

But first, background on the three films

Stree 2 stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and is helmed by Amar Kaushik, who also directed the first part. Vedaa, starring John Abraham, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Sharvari, is directed by Nikkhil Advani. Khel Khel Mein stars Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, and Fardeen Khan, among others, and is helmed by Mudassar Aziz.

Release clash to impact audience and industry

The simultaneous release of these three films is expected to impact both the audience and the film industry. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, speaking to Mid-Day, pointed out that following this triple release, moviegoers will face a three-week dry spell with no new movies. "Unfortunately, all producers are firm on their release dates, and [are hoping for] high footfall as it's a four-day weekend."

Industry surprised by release schedule, multiplex chains concerned

The decision to release all three films on the same day, especially considering there are no movies releasing two weeks before or after August 15, has surprised many in the industry. A source suggested that this could be due to producers not expecting a long run for their films due to weak content. Exhibitor Raj Bansal, speaking to Mid-Day, expressed concern over this situation stating, "In such a situation, the biggest losers are the multiplex chains."

Prediction: 'Stree 2' will be a clear winner this August

Stree 2 may prove to be the clear winner because of the immense popularity of the first part and because PVR-Inox is part of its distribution. Even though the sequel is arriving six years after the first part, the momentum is just as strong and Rao's recent successes (Srikanth and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi) have further cemented his stature in the industry. Add to it Dinesh Vijan's Munjya's success, and there has never been a better time for horror-comedies.

'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Vedaa' will battle it out

Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa may likely look at similar openings, and their buzz remains negligible. While Vedaa is a massive wager for Sharvari since it's her most complex role yet, it lacks commercial appeal. On the other hand, comedy films always draw audiences and Kumar has had a flourishing career in the genre, but the recent failure of Sarfira has done him no favors. The fatigue persists, and the remake factor may also go against it.