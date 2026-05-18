Streisand to miss Cannes closing due to knee injury Entertainment May 18, 2026

Barbra Streisand, the legendary singer and actor, won't make it to the closing ceremony of this year's Cannes Film Festival on May 23.

She was set to receive an honorary Palme d'Or but had to skip the event because she's recovering from a knee injury.

"But I am deeply honored to receive the honorary Palme d'Or and had so been looking forward to celebrating the remarkable films of the 79th edition," she shared, clearly disappointed but grateful.