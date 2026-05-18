Streisand to miss Cannes closing due to knee injury
Barbra Streisand, the legendary singer and actor, won't make it to the closing ceremony of this year's Cannes Film Festival on May 23.
She was set to receive an honorary Palme d'Or but had to skip the event because she's recovering from a knee injury.
"But I am deeply honored to receive the honorary Palme d'Or and had so been looking forward to celebrating the remarkable films of the 79th edition," she shared, clearly disappointed but grateful.
Cannes honors Streisand alongside Travolta, Jackson
The festival will still pay tribute to Streisand at Grand Theatre Lumiere, alongside John Travolta and Peter Jackson. Organizers sent her well wishes for a quick recovery.
For those keeping track, her last big public appearance was at the 2026 Oscars, where she performed in memory of her late co-star Robert Redford.